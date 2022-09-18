Mystery fever in Panchkula: 40 admitted to Civil Hospital, 15 deaths logged since Aug

The Outpatient Department (OPD) of the Internal Medicine Department of the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula has been reporting many cases of patients with high-grade fever, body ache, low platelet count in some, chills, nasal bleeding, urnine in the blood and in severe cases hemorrhages in the past couple of days, with experts at the health hub scampering to find the cause of the mystery illness.

As per the details available with us, more than 40 patients have currently been admitted to the hospital with complaints of high fever and complications, the cause of which doctors have been unable to

diagnose.

Dr Mankeerat Murara, nodal officer and Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, said that there are a high number of hospitalisations of people from all age groups because of the fever that shoots up to more than 101degrees Fahrenheit and

appears with unexplained symptoms.

Around 15 deaths, most of which have been reported from Pinjore and Kalka, have occurred due to the mystery illness in August and September (till date), she said.

“Not all patients reported a low platelet count. All of them were tested for dengue and returned with negative results. As we could not ascertain the exact cause of death, despite several investigations, there was no concrete diagnosis, which in our terms is the pyrexia of unknown origin. So, we approached the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for suggestions and inputs as to what may be causing the fevers and deaths,” explained Murara.

A team of doctors from the Department of Community Medicine\Epidemiology, PGIMER, has taken all the case files of patients, data, and reports from Panchkula, and also taken samples of patients admitted to the hospital.

A fresh round of tests will be conducted by the special PGIMER committee of experts. This team will study the record of recent fever cases and all other related factors which they consider important.

“They have the tools for epidemiology and will also study cases in the area to find out the cause or make a final diagnosis of the recent deaths (this season) of patients sufferring from fever or Pyrexia of Unknown Origin. We will wait for their research results,” added Dr Murara.

Apart from severe cases with high fever and complications, doctors said that there have been several cases where patients had both fever

and cold.

The hospital has been overwhelmed with people from Pinjore, Kalka, and Himachal and according to Murara, they have added extra beds in both the civil hospitals of Pinjore and Kalka to tackle the rush with doctors being deputed 24×7 to take care of patients.

“It is important to ensure that no water is collected anywhere to check breeding of mosquitoes and make sure that we protect ourselves from mosquitoes and have plenty of fluids to keep the platelet count normal. Build your immunity and approach a health facility in case of high fever,” the Civil Surgeon added.