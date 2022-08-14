More than 4,000 cases disposed of in Panchkula

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
Panchkula and the Sub-Divisional Courts, Kalka Saturday. As many as 7,575 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat.A total of 4,830 cases were disposed of at the Lok Adalat organised in
A total of seven benches constituted were presided over by Deepak Gupta, District and Sessions Judge, Taranjit Kaur, Principal Judge, Family Court, Nitin Raj, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nidhi, Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Anjali Narwal, Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Jatinder Kumar, Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Kalka including CL Kochhar, Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat,(Public Utility Service), all from Panchkula.
