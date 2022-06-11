scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Month-long anti-tobacco campaign concludes

The campaign concluded with an inter-school nukkad natak contest at Panchkula’s St Soldier Divine Public School in which 13 schools and 100 students participated.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
June 11, 2022 3:23:16 am
Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society held a month-long anti-tobacco campaign 2022 in Panchkula. (Representational)

A non-profit organisation, Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, held a month-long anti-tobacco campaign 2022 in Panchkula.

The campaign concluded with an inter-school nukkad natak contest at Panchkula’s St Soldier Divine Public School in which 13 schools and 100 students participated.

Chief guest of the event and Panchkula District Elementary Education Officer Nirupama Krishna gave away prizes to winners with first prize going to Bhawan Vidyalaya, second prize to Sanskriti Government School, Panchkula, and third prize to Gurukul Public School, Panchkula, while a consolation prize was given to Doon Public School, Panchkula.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...
TMC leader or BJP MLA: Curious case of Mukul Roy gets curiouserPremium
TMC leader or BJP MLA: Curious case of Mukul Roy gets curiouser
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...Premium
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Panchkula News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement