Month-long anti-tobacco campaign concludes

A non-profit organisation, Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, held a month-long anti-tobacco campaign 2022 in Panchkula.

The campaign concluded with an inter-school nukkad natak contest at Panchkula’s St Soldier Divine Public School in which 13 schools and 100 students participated.

Chief guest of the event and Panchkula District Elementary Education Officer Nirupama Krishna gave away prizes to winners with first prize going to Bhawan Vidyalaya, second prize to Sanskriti Government School, Panchkula, and third prize to Gurukul Public School, Panchkula, while a consolation prize was given to Doon Public School, Panchkula.