Monday accident: Victim was pregnant, going to hospital for routine check-up

THE WOMAN run over by the wheels of a speeding truck on Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway Monday near Ramgarh was on her way to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for her routine checkup when the tragedy struck, police said.

The woman identified as Bewi Devi, 32, of Billa village was a pillion rider while her husband, Gurcharan Singh, was driving the motorcycle. Police have arrested the truck driver identified as Charan Singh, a resident of Shamtoo village in Panchkula.

Gurcharan Singh had suffered minor injuries in the road accident. Sources said the woman was pregnant for around two months. Sources said Gurcharan Singh, who was wearing the safey gear, had lost his balance as some of the portion of main road on the highway was not concrete.

“The victim woman, who was pregnant, was going to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, with her husband for her routine checkup. She was run over by the truck. However, her husband escaped with minor injuries. The husband riding the bike lost balance as the bus driver suddenly applied brakes to avoid collision. He had lost control of the bike and they both fell down from the bike in opposite directions after which a speeding truck coming from behind ran over his wife killing her at the spot,” a policeman said. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.

Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh, incharge of Ramgarh police post, said that an FIR was registered against the truck driver. He was arrested and later released on bail. The truck was seized. The postmortem examination of the woman will be held on Wednesday. A case was registered at Chandimandir police station.