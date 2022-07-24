scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Panchkula: Man stopped for illegal mining threatens police party, flees; nabbed two days later

According to investigators, a Panchkula police team, acting on a tip-off, had conducted a raid and stopped a tractor full of sand that had been illegally mined from Pyarewala River on July 21 in Naraingarh.

By: Express News Service Written by CHANDIGARH |
July 24, 2022 12:44:29 am
The police crackdown against illegal mining activities in Haryana has increased ever since the a DSP ranked officer, Surinder Singh Bishnoi, was allegedly run over while trying to stop a truck that was involved in illegal mining near Mewat on July 19. (File/Representational)

Panchkula police on Saturday nabbed a man who allegedly managed to flee on July 21 (Thursday) after threatening a police party that had stopped him for illegally mining in Naraingarh village.

Police identified the arrested accused as one Shanawaz, a resident of Vasalpur village near Naraingarh. According to investigators, a Panchkula police team, acting on a tip-off, had conducted a raid and stopped a tractor full of sand that had been illegally mined from Pyarewala River on July 21 in Naraingarh.

After the police team intercepted the tractor trolley, the driver, Shahnawaz, had fled from the spot, abandoning his vehicle. Before the police could seize the vehicle, Shahnawaz returned to the spot with some of his accomplices and blocked the police party. They then proceeded to threaten the policemen with dire consequences if they seized the tractor trolley. The group had then proceeded to escape from the spot along with the tractor and the illegally mined sand. The PCR team in-charge had later lodged an FIR at Raipurrani police station, post which a manhunt launched and Shanawaz nabbed on Saturday. The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The police crackdown against illegal mining activities in Haryana has increased ever since the a DSP ranked officer, Surinder Singh Bishnoi, was allegedly run over while trying to stop a truck that was involved in illegal mining near Mewat on July 19.

Sources said that the area near Raipurrani, especially Shyamto village, is a haven for illegal mining activities, while hundreds of trucks often being spotted leaving the area loaded with sand, gravel. Most such vehicles, police say, are headed to a crusher zone near Mubarikpur in Dera Bassi, Mohali.

