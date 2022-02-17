Man promises 46-year-old high returns, dupes him of Rs 25 lakh

One man was booked for allegedly duping a 46-year-old man of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of a high return on his investment.

The accused has been identified as Rahul, who has been booked on the complaint of Ravinder Singh, a resident of Madanpur village in Sector 26.

According to the FIR, the complainant, who runs a welding business, said the accused lived in a rented accommodation in his neighbourhood.

“He lured me by claiming he knew several Punjab film financiers. He promised that if I invested money through him, I would get high returns,” the FIR reads. Ravinder alleged that Rahul promised him a return of up to 10 per cent on his investment.

The complainant said he handed over Rs 25 lakh to the accused after withdrawing money from bank accounts of both his wife’s and his own accounts while also borrowing from his family and friends in hope of high returns. However, the accused failed to keep his word.

According to the FIR, Rahul issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh in April 2019 in the name of Ravinder’s wife but then failed to keep his end of the deal.

A case was filed at the Chandimandir police station under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406(criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.