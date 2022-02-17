Man killed after bike crashes into JCB crane

A 38-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle he was riding crashed into a JCB crane on Tuesday evening near the Raipur Rani-Morni road.

Police said that the incident took place around 9pm near Parwala village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Raipur Rani police station, and identified the victim as one Jasbir Singh. Jasbir was a resident of Ganeshpur village, Barwala.

According to the police, after the accident, the victim was rushed to CHC Raipur Rani, where doctors pronounced him brought dead. Police have booked an unidentified operator of the JCB crane, under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, on the complaint of a Ganeshpur resident.

The complainant, Mohan Lal, alleged that indicators of the JCB crane were switched off due to which the deceased failed to spot the vehicle and crashed into it. The crane operator later fled from the spot. He is yet to be caught.