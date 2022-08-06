scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Man held with 15 boxes of illegal liquor

The accused was identified as Gulfam Khan, a resident of Shiv Colony at Ghatiwala village in Pinjore.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
August 6, 2022 6:45:26 am
Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team arrested the accused along with Alto car near HMT, Pinjore, in which he was carrying 15 boxes of illicit country liquor. (Representative file)

The Sector 26 crime branch of Panchkula police Thursday nabbed an accused involved in illegal liquor business with 15 boxes of country-made liquor from near HMT, Pinjore.



Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team arrested the accused along with Alto car near HMT, Pinjore, in which he was carrying 15 boxes of illicit country liquor.

A case was registered against the accused under the Haryana Excise Act at Pinjore police station. A local court sent the accused to four-day police custody.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 06:45:26 am

