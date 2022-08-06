Man held with 15 boxes of illegal liquor

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
August 6, 2022 6:45:26 am
August 6, 2022 6:45:26 am
The Sector 26 crime branch of Panchkula police Thursday nabbed an accused involved in illegal liquor business with 15 boxes of country-made liquor from near HMT, Pinjore.
The accused was identified as Gulfam Khan, a resident of Shiv Colony at Ghatiwala village in Pinjore.
Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team arrested the accused along with Alto car near HMT, Pinjore, in which he was carrying 15 boxes of illicit country liquor.
A case was registered against the accused under the Haryana Excise Act at Pinjore police station. A local court sent the accused to four-day police custody.
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 06:45:26 am
