Man found dead in ditch, police detain wife, neighbour as suspects

A 41-year-old was found dead in a ditch near Madanpur village in Sector 26 of Panchkula on Wednesday evening.

The police identified the victim as one Siyaram, who hailed from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was residing in Madanpur village with his family. An FIR filed by the victim’s brother read, “On Thursday, I received a picture that was being circulated on WhatsApp. It was that of a body which I later identified to be that of my brother.”

The complainant further alleged that his brother’s wife had an alleged affair with a neighbour and that could have led to his murder. “His wife, Anita, had an affair with their neighbour Sanjay Kumar, who probably murdered my brother. The two got together and hatched a conspiracy.”

Inspector Arvind Singh, SHO, Chandimandir police station said, “The body was found in a ditch with several injury marks on it. The body also had an injury around its throat. It is definitely a case of murder. After we circulated a picture of the victim on Whatsapp, the family members of the victim got in touch with us. An autopsy has been performed after seeking permission from the victim’s family on Thursday. Both the suspects named in the FIR have been detained for questioning and may be arrested shortly.”

The suspects have been booked under Section 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Once arrested, the accused will be presented in a court on Friday where the police will seek their remand.