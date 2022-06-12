Maharashtra wins three gold, edges past hosts Haryana in medal tally

Strong contenders Maharashtra won three gold medals on Saturday to edge past hosts Haryana in the medals tally with a total of 37 gold medals as compared to 36 gold medals by Haryana in the Fourth Khelo India Youth Games being played at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex and four other venues. It was for the first time in the games that hosts Haryana failed to win a gold medal in the games.

At the start of the day, Haryana had a total of 36 gold medals as compared to Maharashtra’s 34 gold medals. Akanksha Nitture of Maharashtra won the girls’ singles’ tennis gold with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Sunita Maruri of Karnataka to claim the gold medal.

Swimmer Apeksha Fernandes then won the second gold of the day for Maharashtra as she claimed the gold medal in the girls’ 200m individual medley event with a new meet record of two minutes and 25.18 seconds. The girls’ doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh then won the third gold of the day for Maharashtra as they ended the challenge of Prithoki Chakraborti and Suhana Saini of Haryana in the final.

Kerala bagged a total of 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze in their traditional sport kalaripayattu to jump to fifth spot with 13 gold medals behind Karnataka medal tally of 21 gold medals and Manipur’s medal tally of 16 medals.

In the girls’ individual road race 42 km, Muskan of Gujarat claimed the gold medal.

In boy’s football, Mizoram scored a 4-0 win over Karnataka in the first semi-final before Kerala scored a 3-1 win in penalty shoot-out over Meghalaya in the second semi-final. In judo, Bishal K of Manipur claimed the gold medal in the boys’ 66kg final with a win over Garvit of Haryana. In the 73 kg event in the same category, Lavish Saharan of Rajasthan scored a win over Chirag Sharma of Punjab in the final to claim the gold medal. In the girls’ 48kg final, Tanu Mann of Delhi claimed the gold medal with a win over Annu. In the 52kg final, Matouleibi of Manipur scored a win over Tanistha Tokas of Delhi to claim the gold medal.