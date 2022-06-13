Maharashtra now one gold ahead of Haryana

a day away from the end of the event, Maharashtra has kept its lead in the medal tally with a total of 42 golds; Haryana trails by just 1 gold in the Khelo India Youth Games. But Haryana is eager to move to the final day as 20 gold medals are up for grabs and the state has 12 boxers in the finals to the four of Maharashtra. Both Maharashtra and Haryana won five gold medals each on Sunday. In the overall medal tally, Maharashtra has a total of 42 gold, 35 silver and 30 bronze while Haryana has 41 gold, 35 silver and 42 bronze. Maharashtra’s Aditi Swami won in the girls’ compound archery while swimmer Apeksha Fernandes claimed golds in the girls’ 200m butterfly and 50m breaststroke. In the girls’ singles table tennis final, Diya Chitale won against Lakshita Narang of Delhi while Rishabh Ghubde won the gold in the boys’ pole mallakhamb.

For Haryana, Ridhi Phor won the girls’ recurve event followed by Ravi and Anil winning the gold each in the boys’ 81 Kg and +81kg boys’ judo. Swimmer Veer Khattar claimed the gold in the boys’ 50m freestyle while Vansh Pannu won in the boys’ 50m breaststroke. In football, Tamil Nadu won the girls’ final against Jharkhand.