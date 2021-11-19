Lack of demarcation complicates de-silting process of rivulet Ghaggar

A nearly 1000-metre stretch of the seasonal rivulet Ghaggar has turned out to be the bone of contention between the states of Haryana and Punjab, with people from both sides often straying into each other’s territory.

The Ghaggar passes through Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab), and does not have an actual, visible demarcation line that complicates the issue.

Punjab had recently decided to initiate the process of de-silting the seasonal rivulets of Ghaggar, Chakki, and its major rivers Satluj, Beas, and Ravi. The de-silting process in Ghaggar rivulet on the side of Mohali was started three days ago and work was assigned to a mining contractor.

Mining in rivers is strictly prohibited in Haryana unless specifically permitted by the government.

Residents of the trans-Ghaggar sectors, including those living in Sector 27 and Sector 28 maintained, “There has always been a confusion. There have been several incidents when people have crossed the Punjab border and entered Haryana to dig sand and gravel from the river bed. People using heavy machinery on the side of Punjab occasionally stray into Panchkula too. And even before the police can be informed, they return back to Punjab. Some months back, a clash had broken out between the employees of a mining contractor and Panchkula police personnel. Something similar happened on Friday as well.”

On Friday, The Indian Express visited the disputed stretch and found heavy machinery — including a JCB machine, three trucks, half a dozen trolleys — engaged in the de-silting process. Panchkula police control room was informed and two police parties, including one from the PCR wing and another from Police Post Ramgarh, soon arrived at the spot. The cops apprehended one of the tractor-trolley, which appeared to be on the side of Panchkula river bed of Ghaggar. The tractor driver argued that he was in Mohali (Punjab), and was later let off.

Derabassi SDO (mining), Naveen Kumar, said, “We have asked Panchkula officers to do the demarcation. The lack of a visible demarcation line is an issue. A team of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had visited the site five months ago. Although the area is already demarcated on paper, there are no visible signs. JCB machines are allowed to be used in de-silting process.”

ASI Rajbir, incharge of police post, Ramgarh, said, “The tractor-trolley driver we had nabbed on Friday showed documents that said that he had been permitted by the Mohali administration to desilt. We verified the same and let him go. In the absence of a visible demarcation, a confusion is always there.”

Panchkula Mining Inspector Atul said, “The matter is sensitive. It is in our knowledge and we have already taken it up with the Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula. As per my knowledge, the DC had directed the revenue department officers to do the demarcation. Employees of the mining department told us that the demarcation line drawn by them had faded over the years due to soil erosion.”