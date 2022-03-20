Labourers attacked with glass bottles for playing Bhojpuri music on Holi

A group of labourers from Bihar were attacked with glass bottles by 8-10 youths at a factory in Raipur Rani for playing songs of their choice during a DJ party on Holi.

The complainant has been identified as Amarjit Kumar (20), a native of Begusarai in Bihar.

“We were enjoying our own party and dancing to Bhojpuri songs when around 2 pm the accused reached the spot on motorcycles. They told the DJ to play Punjabi music. We asked them to leave as we had booked the DJ by spending our own money. In response, the accused started abusing us. One of the accused, Kukkad, then slapped me. Others tried to intervene but to no avail. Kukkad then smashed a glass bottle on my head and attacked anyone who tried to intervene,” the FIR read.

When the victim and his fellow labourers screamed for help, the accused ran towards the factory gate. They were chased by the victim and others. According to the FIR, another accused named Pardeep came forward with an axe and threatened to kill Amarjit and others if they tried to fight back. The accused also attacked three labourers of an adjoining factory as they believed them to be Amarjit’s friends.

After accused fled from the scene, Amarjit’s friend called the police. Those who were injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Raipur Rani.

A case was registered against Kukkad, Pardeep, Sandeep, Nishant, Abhi and other unidentified individuals under sections 148, 149, 307, 323, 324, 452 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have arrested Pardeep and Sandeep so far. ENS