Khelo India games: Maharashtra’s para-athlete comes 4th in relay; ‘doesn’t feel less than winning medal’

On Thursday morning, Tamil Nadu’s relay team were the first to cross the finish line. But instead of celebrating their win, they cheered the Maharastra team’s 19-year-old specially-abled Dilip Gavit, who ran the last leg of the race and finished fourth.

Gavit, who lost his right hand after he fell from a tree in his village Toran Dongri near Nasik, has been competing in general as well para-athletics events for the last four years.

“I have always believed that anybody can achieve anything if they have the willpower. That’s what my coach Vaijnath Kale has taught me and hence I competed in the open category here in Khelo India Youth Games. To run the last leg of the 4X400m relay race final and help my team finish fourth is a special feeling. The gold medal-winning Tamil Nadu team too applauded me and it does not feel less than winning a medal for me,” he said.

While Dilip saw his right hand being amputated after a local medical practitioner’s treatment went wrong, the youngster would always opt for sports in the local village school. When he enrolled in kho-kho at school, his coach Vaijnath Kale spotted and asked his parents to send him to Nasik for training. The youngster won medals in 200m and 400m events at the state level before competing in the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune in 2019 where his team won silver in the 4x400m relay race and bronze in the 4X100m relay race.

In the national Paralympics Championships held in Bengaluru in 2020, the Gavit won a gold each in 400m and 200m respectively apart from a silver medal in 100m. Last year, he won the gold in 400m and a silver in the 100m race in the National Paralympics Championship in Bengaluru apart from finishing fifth in the 400m race in the U-20 category in the 400m nationals held in Delhi.

“When my parents told my coach that they can’t afford to send me outside, Vaijnath sir told them that he will spend all the money required for my training. He made sure that I competed in the open competitions as well as general competitions and it was only in 2020 that I first competed in para nationals. Winning the medals in para nationals as well the 400m open nationals boosted my confidence a lot,” Gavit said.

This year, he has won the 400m gold and 100m silver in the national para championship in Orissa before the Khelo India Youth Games and the youngster is targeting a spot in the Indian team for the next world para athletics championship.

“It has been close to seven years since I went home. My focus has been on training and whatever I can achieve for my state and country. My target is to win a medal for India in the world para athletics championship and Asian Para Games too if I qualify,” he said.