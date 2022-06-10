Khelo India: Maharashtra creeps closer in gold tally, Haryana keeps lead

Hosts Haryana maintained their top position in the medal tally in the Khelo India Youth Games on Thursday with 96 medals, 33 of which are golds, despite a strong push by Maharashtra which stands second with a total of 85 medals and 32 gold medals.

While Haryana increased its gold medal tally by two through Ashish’s gold medal in the boys’ 102+kg weightlifting event and Ramita’s gold medal in the girls’ 10m Air Rifle shooting event, Maharashtra covered plenty of ground with six gold medals – three in athletics and two in swimming – to maintain their pressure on the hosts.

During the three days of athletics, Maharashtra finished the day with eight golds, three silvers and one bronze. Sudeshna Shivankar won gold in the girls’ 200m race while Avantika Narale won a silver medal. Aryan Kadam of Maharashtra won in the boys’ 200m race.

In the girls’ 4X400m final, the quartet of Riya Patil, Pranjali Patil, Vaishnavi Kature and Shiveccha Patil claimed the gold medal with a timing of four minutes and 2.76 seconds.

In the boys’ 800m race, Pradeep Senthilkumar of Tamil Nadu claimed the gold with a timing of one minute and 49.83 seconds. In the boys’ hockey semi-final, Punjab scored a 3-0 win over Jharkhand while Uttar Pradesh scored a 3-2 win over Odisha in the second semi-final. In the girls’ hockey semi-final, Haryana scored a 3-2 win over Jharkhand while Odisha scored a 6-1 win over Uttar Pradesh in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM ML Khattar along with Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the athletics

as well handball and mallakhamb sports events to encourage the players and give medals to the winners.

“Haryana is leading the medal tally and we hope that the players will continue their good run in the Khelo India Youth Games. We have provided all the support to the players and it will be a memorable performance for the players here,” Khattar said.