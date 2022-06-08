Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Maharashtra moves to top of medals tally

Maharashtra wrested the lead from Haryana in the medals tally of the Fourth Khelo India Youth Games on Tuesday, riding on a five medal haul by gymnast Sanyukta Kale.

Maharashtra ended Tuesday with a total medal haul of 67 — 24 golds, 24 silvers and 19 bronze medals — to push Haryana, with a haul of 73 medals — 23 golds, 21 silvers and 29 bronze medals — down to second spot in the Games that is being organised at Panchkula and four other venues.

On Tuesday 16-year-old Sanyukta won five gold medals in rhythmic gymnastics held at Ambala in the all-round, hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon categories. “I am very happy with my performance. My next main focus is being able to make it to the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games and then aim to qualify for the Paris Olympics,” the gymnast from Thane said on Tuesday after her dream day out.

Earlier in the day, Haryana boys’ kabaddi team lost to Himachal Pradesh in extra-time after both the teams were tied at 34 points each at the end of regulation time in the final. The event initially saw Haryana leading by ten points at the end of the first half. But the second half saw Himachal Pradesh staging a comeback and making a superb tackle followed by a super raid to stage a comeback and tie the match 34-34 at the end of full-time. In the extra time, Himachal kabaddi team kept their cool to catch all five Haryana raiders with one of Himachal raiders scoring a bonus point to score the win.

In the boys’ badminton singles event, Darshan Pujari of Maharashtra claimed the title with a 21-15, 22-20 win over S Rithvik Sanjeevi of Tamil Nadu. In athletics, Arjun Waskale of Madhya Pradesh claimed the gold medal in the boys’ 1500m event, with Ritesh Ohre of Madhya Pradesh grabbing the silver medal. Rijoy of Kerala claimed the bronze medal. In the boys’ hammer throw event, Nirbhay Choudhary of Delhi claimed the gold medal while Vinit of Haryana grabbed the silver medal. Prateek of Haryana claimed the bronze medal.