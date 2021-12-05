Khattar: Preparations for Khelo India Youth Games to be completed by Dec 31

“All preparations wil be completed by December 31 for the successful conduct of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

The games are scheduled to be held from February 5 to 14. As many as 25 different types of sports will be organised in this sports event, in which about 10,000 players from across the country will participate. The opening ceremony will be held on February 5 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula.

The CM said this while addressing mediapersons after inspecting the preparations being made for the Khelo India Youth Games at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula Saturday. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh was also present.

Twenty-five different sports would be organised under Khelo India Games. There are 20 such games that are already being organised. Besides this, five regional games have also been added this time, which include Gatka of Punjab, Thang-Ta of Manipur, Kalaripayattu of Kerala, Malkhamb of Maharashtra and Yogasan.

An amount of Rs 250 crore will be spent on the development of necessary infrastructure for these games, of which Rs 150 crore will be spent for infrastructure development and Rs 100 crore will be spent on other equipment and facilities.

He said that all the preparations for the infrastructure being developed as per the requirement of all the sports would be completed by December 31. The entire arrangements are being made for the lodging and boarding, and transportation of the players.

The CM said that along with Panchkula, these games would be organised in Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and Delhi. He said that the final matches of most of the games will start from February 8, which will be telecast live through Star Sports channel.

In reply to a question regarding compliance with the guidelines of COVID-19 during the Games, the CM said that compliance with the pandemic guidelines would be ensured. He said that four cases of the new variant of the COVID-19 have been found in the country. The health department and all other departments are on alert and the health department is fully prepared to deal with any situation.

He said that 500 sports nurseries, which were closed due to COVID-19, have been revived to nurture sports talent among the budding sportspersons since childhood under the state government’s ‘Catch them Young’ policy. In addition, 500 more sports nurseries will be developed.

The CM said that sports stadiums are being renovated at the village level. Besides this, mapping is also being done by the government and where the number of sports stadiums is less, new sports stadiums will be built as per the requirement.

A Scientific Training and Rehabilitation Centre is being set up in Panchkula to prepare the players mentally and physically for sports. Such centres will also be set up in Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak and Gurugram.