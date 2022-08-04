Kerala skater’s kin arrive to claim body

August 4, 2022 2:35:52 am
The elder brother of Keralite skater Anas Hajas (31) who was killed in accident near Pinjore while skateboarding from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, arrived in Pinjore Wednesday to claim his body. The body was not handed over to him as a postmortem examination was yet to be carried out. The body was kept in the Kalka Civil Hospital.
Hajas was killed after a speeding truck hit him from behind at 7.31 am on Tuesday while he was headed towards Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh from Pinjore in Panchkula.
Talking to The Indian Express, Ajimsha Mohammad, brother of Hajas, said, “Our parents are old and could not travel for the post-mortem formalities. I arrived late in the evening with my relatives and it took me time for completing the formalities. The post-mortem is scheduled for tommorrow morning.”
Some onlookers and locals had noted the vehicle’s registration number and informed the police. Hajas was rushed to the neighbouring Kalka Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
A native of Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, Hajas had embarked upon a 3,511-km-long expedition on skateboard on May 29. It would have been a first-of-its-kind attempt and a world record had the journey not been cut short.
Investigating officer ASI Ram Karan of Pinjore police station said, “The postmortem procedure of the deceased could not be completed today as the victim’s brother arrived late in the evening. Now it will be conducted Thursday morning after which the body will be handed over to his brother.”
The hunt for the truck (no. HP12G 9787) is on.
