Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy

The body of Kerala skater, Anas Hajas, 31, was handed over to his family on Thursday afternoon after an autopsy at the Kalka Civil Hospital.

The Kerala youth’s journey on a skateboard from Kanyakumari to Kashmir had come to a tragic end when he was killed in a road accident in Haryana’s Panchkula on August 2. A speeding truck hit Hajas, while he was on way from Pinjore in Panchkula to Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

Officials said that Hajas’ body was handed over to his elder brother Ajimsha Mohammad after all formalities were completed. The skater’s body was kept in the mortuary of Kalka Civil Hospital on Wednesday and could not be handed over to the kin as they had arrived late in the evening that day.

Investigating officer ASI Ram Karan of Pinjore police station said, “The autopsy of the deceased was completed by Thursday afternoon and the body has been handed over to his brother. The hunt for the truck (with registration number HP 12 G 9787) and the driver is on”.

Some onlookers and locals had noted the vehicle’s registration number and informed the police. Hajas was rushed to the neighbouring Kalka Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

A native of Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, Hajas had embarked upon a 3,511-km-long expedition on skateboard on May 29. It would have been a first-of-its-kind attempt and a world record had the journey not been cut short