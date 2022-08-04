Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy

August 4, 2022 11:19:18 pm
The body of Kerala skater, Anas Hajas, 31, was handed over to his family on Thursday afternoon after an autopsy at the Kalka Civil Hospital.
The Kerala youth’s journey on a skateboard from Kanyakumari to Kashmir had come to a tragic end when he was killed in a road accident in Haryana’s Panchkula on August 2. A speeding truck hit Hajas, while he was on way from Pinjore in Panchkula to Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Officials said that Hajas’ body was handed over to his elder brother Ajimsha Mohammad after all formalities were completed. The skater’s body was kept in the mortuary of Kalka Civil Hospital on Wednesday and could not be handed over to the kin as they had arrived late in the evening that day.
Subscriber Only Stories
Investigating officer ASI Ram Karan of Pinjore police station said, “The autopsy of the deceased was completed by Thursday afternoon and the body has been handed over to his brother. The hunt for the truck (with registration number HP 12 G 9787) and the driver is on”.
Some onlookers and locals had noted the vehicle’s registration number and informed the police. Hajas was rushed to the neighbouring Kalka Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
A native of Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, Hajas had embarked upon a 3,511-km-long expedition on skateboard on May 29. It would have been a first-of-its-kind attempt and a world record had the journey not been cut short
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Panchkula News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
NIA arrests Salim Fruit in case linked to Dawood
NSE phone-tapping case: Mumbai ex-top cop denied bail
CWG 2022 Hockey: Harmanpreet’s hat-trick hands India 4-1 win over Wales, enter semifinals
CWG 2022: Feeling ‘robbed’ after defeat in memorable bout, boxer Chaudhary wonders what’s next
Minister briefed me on intentions behind withdrawal of data protection Bill: Tharoor
Pakistan’s ex PM Imran Khan faces threat of disqualification
J&K: Labourer from Bihar killed, 2 injured in grenade blast in Pulwama
DGCA deregisters three SpiceJet aircraft after lessor puts in request
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
The mother of South Korean menswear rides the K-wave
Chandigarh admin gets over 600 applications to axe trees since Carmel school tragedy
Hawara panel submits memorandums to MLAs for release of Sikh political Prisoners