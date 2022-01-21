Kalka weapons seizure: Suspect used guns to hunt for game, say police

A day after a man was nabbed from Kalka and several illegal weapons were seized from his possession, sources in the police on Friday strongly hinted at the fact that the arms were probably being used by the man just to hunt for game.

The suspect, identified as Tarvindra Singh, a resident of village Tagra in Panchkula’s Kalka, had been presented in court and sent to two-day police custody.

A senior officer of the CID, involved in probing the case, said, “As per our investigations so far, we have figured that the suspect may have only been using the weapons for hunting. He does not seem to have any nefarious ideas or intentions. But he definitely was in possession of the weapons illegally and a case for the same has been registered.”

The accused has reportedly given the police the name of his supplier. “We have sent out several teams to raid the house of the supplier in Uttar Pradesh, who we have identified at the indication of Tarvindra. We will get to the bottom of this and more arrests will be made soon,” the official added.

On Wednesday, the flying squad of the CM had conducted a raid and seized several weapons from a local resident of Kalka in Panchkula.

The teams on Wednesday evening had received a tipoff about a man who was said to be in possession of several illegal weapons. The police traced the accused and found him in a field near his house. They recovered a pistol from him and several others at his home.

The weapons recovered from the man included a 32 bore pistol, 2 magazines, 16 live rounds for pistols, a 12 bore pistol with 4 live rounds, 4 sharp edged weapons and 3 swords.

The accused has been booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act in an FIR filed at the Kalka Police Station.