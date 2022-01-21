Panchkula: Kalka man arrested with illegal weapons ahead of Republic Day

SIX DAYS before Republic Day, the flying squad of the chief minister late on Wednesday conducted a raid and seized several weapons from a local resident of Kalka in Panchkula.

The accused, police said, have been identified as Tarvindra Singh, a resident of village Tagra in Panchkula’s Kalka.

As per details, the CM flying squad conducted this raid, with the help of local CID unit, under the supervision of inspector Jagbir Singh.

As per information, the teams on Wednesday evening received a tipoff about a man who was said to be in possession of several illegal weapons. The police traced the accused and found him in a field near his house.

“We nabbed him and recovered a pistol from his possession. When asked for a licence for the weapon, he couldn’t produce the same. He was then grilled further, after which he told us about some live cartridges and some other weapons that he had stored at his relative’s house,” reads the FIR filed by a policeman from the raiding party.

The weapons recovered from the man included a 32 bore pistol, 2 magazines, 16 live rounds for pistols, a 12 bore pistol with 4 live rounds, 4 sharp edged weapons and 3 swords.

Tarvindra was on Thursday presented in a court, which sent him to two days in police remand.

“He is currently being held and will be questioned tomorrow again,” said Inspector Karambir Singh, SHO Kalka police station.

According to the police sources, the accused has so far claimed that he was using the weapons only to trap snakes as well as some other wild animals.

“We found cages and everything else that is required for trapping animals. We do not think he had any nefarious ideas. It seems like trapping wild animals was his hobby. However, our investigations in the case is still on,” said a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity.

An FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act was filed at the Kalka Police Station against Tarvindra on Thursday.