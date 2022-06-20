scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Kalka civic body poll sees 68.2% turnout

The polls started at 7 am and went on till 6 pm across 31 wards with 146 candidates contesting for ward councillors and eight candidates in the run for chairperson of the municipal council.

Panchkula
June 20, 2022 4:23:28 am
WRITTEN BY SUSHANT NEPTA

Kalka-Pinjore saw a voter turnout of 68.2% with over 59,741 people casting their votes in municipal council polls on Sunday.

As per Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer (DEO) Panchkula Mahavir Kaushik, a total of 87,617 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. The counting of the votes will be held on June 22.

For the post of the municipal council predident, BJP has fielded Krishan Lal Lamba, Satinder Singh Tony from INLD, Ghanshyam Tagra from AAP and Kuldeep from BSP.

Four candidates – Charan Singh and three Congress candidates – are contesting the elections as independent.

The three Congress candidatesPawan Kumari Sharma is backed by Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, Vijay Bansal has the support of former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan Bishnoi and Navdeep Sharma is believed to have the support of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Arrangements for polling

A total of 97 polling booths across 49 polling locations were set up, of which 17 were declared sensitive and 28 as hyper-sensitive. A total of 10 duty magistrates along with two reserve duty magistrates were also appointed by the deputy commissioner. Three-layered security arrangements of 10 police patrolling parties with a total of 760 police personnel headed by three ACPs were posted to ensure no untoward incidents are witnessed during polling.

