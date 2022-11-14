Jhuriwala dumping ground panel alleges contempt of NGT order

The legal team of Panchkula’s Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Committee on Sunday held a press conference at Jhuriwala site and discussed legal issues regarding this dumping ground.

A statement issued by them said, “It is very clear that illegal dumping waste is going on at Jhuriwala which is against the EAC Report dated 28.5.22 and in violation of specific direction by the Hon’ble National Green Tribunal given vide order dated 2.8.2013. NGT has stayed the dumping of solid waste vide order dated August 2013 and which is a contempt of the NGT order. Thereafter, the petition has been filed before the honorable Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh.”

It was also added, “The said petition number is 21506 of 2016 and order dated 25.10.2018 whereby the state of Haryana had given an undertaking that the state shall not proceed with the project of setting up a solid waste management plant unless and until all the clearances for the said project under any of the statute or enactment if required are obtained. Panchkula MC has applied for the permission to set up the solid waste management plant at jhuriwala which is totally rejected by the expert appraisal committee by the ministry of environment and climate change dated 28.5.22.”

They added that the “team has inspected the site on date May 28, 2022 and they’ve given the report that that this site is not suitable for establishment of SWM as per the criteria laid down by the Government of India guidelines. Establishment of the solid waste manual plant down in the relevant GI guidelines. clearance granted earlier.”

Residents of Sector 23 to 29 including villagers from Moginand, Nada Sahib, Bana, Madanpur are protesting against the dumping ground site.

“Panchkula SDM and the officials of MC visited the site but gave only verbal assurance that they will shift the dumping ground away from this place but have not given any written assurance which was demanded by the protesters,” said Prashant Gupta and Abhishek Singh from the legal team.