JEE main result, Mohali boy is India topper

MOHALI’S GURAMRIT Singh became the national topper securing rank one and 100 percentile marks in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main results which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late Tuesday.

He secured 300 out of 300 marks and shared the first rank with 18 others. Sharing his study schedule, he said, “I used to study for seven hours a day. With the schools closed, I got more time to focus on self-study while also enjoying extra-curricular activities.”

Guramrit is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya of Chandigarh and wants to join IIT-Mumbai to pursue software engineering. His father, Gurdarshan Singh, runs a turban shop in Sector 22-A of Chandigarh. His mother, Preeti, is a homemaker. “We are very proud of our son. We knew he would achieve great heights but this was a surprise,” his father said. His younger brother, Gursharan Singh, is currently a student of class 10 and wants to become an engineer as well.

The JEE (Main) Examination for BE/ BTech was conducted by NTA in four sessions respectively in February, March, July, August/September. The examination was conducted with complete Covid protocol. As per NTA, 9,39,008 candidates had appeared for BE/ BTech in this examination.

Others in Chandigarh who scored ranks include Pratham Garg, AIR 8, and Chaitanya Aggarwal, AIR 62.

“My son has proved that with hard work, anybody can reach the sky. I am really proud of Pratham. We are very happy,” his parents said.

Chaitanya Aggarwal owes his success to his mentors and his parents. “I joined Class 11 with IIT as a dream. Consistency is the key to success. Whatever you study, revise it at regular intervals. If you focus well, your study hours won’t really matter. Have faith in your teachers and their guidance, and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound,” he said, sharing his success mantra.