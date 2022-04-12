ITBP organises equestrian championship in Panchkula in memory of its horse Thunderstorm

In a first, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised the 40th All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet in memory of Thunderstorm, a horse who brought many laurels to the paramilitary force in his seven-years long service. The championship was organised at ITBP Basic Training Centre, Bhanu, Panchkula.

Who was the Thunderstorm?

Thunderstorm was an exotic thoroughbred geld white colour horse, procured by the ITBP from a racecourse in Kolkata in 2014. A team of ITBP horse riders bought the horse, which was later named Thunderstorm due to its abilities, for Rs 1.40 lakh. Thunderstorm was four-and-a-half when he was inducted into the ITBP.

He was reared and trained at the ITBP Training Centre Bhanu near Ramgarh in Panchkula. Deputy Commandant Raveshwar Singh Rana, who trained and rode the horse, named him Thunderstorm.

He stayed with the ITBP till the end of his life in October 2021.

What made Thunderstorm unique?

Rana explained, “There were many things which made Thunderstorm unique. He was a small-sized horse but had a big heart. You will be shocked to know Thunderstorm had been declared unfit for the racecourse when we procured him. There were many doubts about its abilities, but Thunderstorm proved his critics wrong.

“Thunderstorm was the first horse from India to win two consecutive medals in the prestigious FEI Dressage World Cup in 2017 and 2018”, Rana added.

DIG Dr Sudhakar Natarajan said, “Before Thunderstorm, the ITBP did not participate in prestigious competitions including the FEI Dressage World Cup, and national-level cross country competition etc. But Thunderstorm’s abilities made us participate in these events. And, Thunderstorm marked his presence in these events.

“It was Thunderstorm who gave us an identity in the field of equestrian sports. He was our family member. Hence, the ITBP decided to organise an equestrian meet in his memory,” Natarajan added.

What were the achievements of Thunderstorm?

Besides his consecutive wins at the prestigious dressage world cup, Thunderstorm won more than 40 medals in national and international equestrian competitions.

In 2018, Thunderstorm was selected as the Best Horse of ITBP at ITBP’s Raising Day Parade.

How did the Thunderstorm die? Will another horse replace him?

Thunderstorm died after being paralyzed. He was being treated by veterinarians at ITBP Bhanu, Ramgarh.

“Indeed, the ITBP will one day get a better horse than Thunderstorm, but it won’t be Thunderstorm. Thunderstorm was unique”, Rana, who had developed a special bond with the horse, told The Indian Express.