ITBP team wins 40th All India Police Equestrian Championship, Assam Rifles ends second

The equestrian team of the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) bagged top honours, with Assam Rifles finishing second on Monday, the concluding day of the 40th All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet held at ITBP Basic Training Centre, Bhanu, Panchkula.

While the ITBP team bagged a total of 25 medals to emerge as the winner, the Assam Rifles team won a total of 8 medals to claim the second spot.

The team from Rajasthan Police grabbed the third spot with a total of eight medals again.

Lt Col Sameer Choudhary of Assam Rifles was adjudged as the best equestrian and was awarded the Mewar Challenge trophy, while constable Suganya of Tamil Nadu Police was adjudged as the best female equestrian. Maruti, horse of DAR Raveshwar Singh Arana, Deputy Commandant, ITBP, was adjudged the best horse and was awarded the Chetak trophy.

In the Mounted Police duty meet, Rifleman Karen Jhala, Rifleman Surinder Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar and Rifleman Jaina were awarded the Hyderabad Trophy.

A total of 605 participants — including 298 horses — competed in 31 categories in the 12-day long championship that concluded on Monday.