India a peace-loving country but can face any challenge if need be: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said that India is a peace-loving country and it was against the values of the nation to start a conflict, but if need be, it can face any challenge.

Speaking at the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Panchkula after inaugurating a testing facility associated with warheads, he said, “I addressed the Army Commanders conference yesterday (Wednesday). It was discussed how fast changes are taking place in various security parameters. India has always been a peace-loving country. It is against our values to start a conflict. But if need be, our country is ready to face any challenge.”

The Union Defence Minister went on to say that former president APJ Abdul Kalam used to say there is no place for fear in a nation. “Only a strong power is respected by another strong power. We want to make India a power which can look into the eye of any nation,” he added.

He stated that the country is proud of the scientists who stay away from publicity and work hard for the country. “We shall always be indebted to you. I feel proud to be among you today at TBRL. This started as a two-room unit and is now a premier testing facility for evaluating armaments. I am sure it will soon be a world class facility,” he said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat addresses the gathering on Thursday. (Express Photo) Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat addresses the gathering on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Rajnath also emphasised on the need to support private industries. “The PM has also said so repeatedly. The grenade designed by TBRL is not only best of its kind but is also cost effective. I am told that this grenade has a functional reliability of 99.9 per cent. I congratulate TBRL for this. All this is a signal of our technological prowess and that indigenous systems are being inducted into our military at a regular pace,” he added.

Stating that warfare strategy of today is very dynamic and the technology interface in it will increase with each passing day, Rajnath Singh said there is a need to strengthen forecasting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, “We have challenges at our borders and to meet them, we need technology. Our adversaries are using technology in warfare. We also need to do so.”

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh was also among those present on the occasion.