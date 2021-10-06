In support of 35 demands, trade org protests against H’yana govt

In support of 35 demands, over 10,000 people from Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) held a protest against the Haryana government in Sector 5 here on Tuesday. The protestors included women, government employees and factory labours, among others, who had come from across Haryana to raise their voices and demand their rights.

District secretary of BMS- Panchkula, Brahma Prakash said, “Our demands have not been addressed properly and even when they have been partially addressed, an official order still has not been introduced.”

Zonal Organising Secretary Pawan Kumar said, “Daily wage workers in Haryana have been getting Rs 9,700 as salary since 2016 and according to their demand their salary should be at least Rs 24,000. Similarly, the DC rate across the state is different. In Panchkula, it is Rs 14,000 and in Bhiwani it is 18,000.

Haryana government promised to make sets of three zones, such for zone A that could include Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurugram. We want our demands to be heard and official orders to be passed related to these as soon as possible.”

The BMS had reportedly filed a demand letter consisting of 35 demands, of which only 11 demands could be heard in the first sitting, and protestors and the government had reportedly come to a settlement about them.