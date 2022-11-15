scorecardresearch
I-League RoundGlass Punjab FC beat Sreenidi Deccan

The opening 15 minutes of the first half saw both the teams trying to dominate.

The 21st minute of the match saw the home team having a narrow chance near the goalpost which was cleared.(File/Representational)

First half goals by Luka Majcen and Samuel Lalmuanpuia guided RoundGlass Punjab FC to a 2-1 win over Sreenidi Deccan in their opening match of the I-League played at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Monday.

The first half of the match began on a tentative note as both the teams tried to attack. The opening 15 minutes of the first half saw both the teams trying to dominate. The 21st minute of the match saw the home team having a narrow chance near the goalpost which was cleared.

Two minutes later, RoundGlass FC’s Brandon Vanlalremdika collected a throw-in and gave a pass to Majcen who converted the chance to put the hosts ahead by a goal.

