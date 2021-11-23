HSVP fooling people, hiding price of property, say real estate dealers

QUESTIONING THE revised e-auction policy passed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) earlier this year, the Haryana State Property Dealer’s Welfare Association blamed the Haryana government of befooling people while also terming the HSVP as business-minded.

The association has questioned the HSVP’s decision of auctioning plots at a base price, while revealing the reserve price only after the plot’s allottee has paid the 10 percent booking amount. The reserve price would often be higher than the bid price by at least 20 percent.

While citing similar examples in the press conference organised by the association, the members said, “A person had bought a residential plot at a bid of Rs 1.35 crore which was auctioned at a base price of Rs 88 lakh in the end of July. After he paid the 10 percent booking amount that, he was informed via mail that the reserve price for the property was Rs 1.66 crore. The matter has since been sitting in the hands of HSVP officials, who are neither neither returning the money, nor giving him the possession of the plot.”

Alleging that the policy puts all power in the hands of HSVP officials, the members said, “HSVP is fooling people by giving out lucrative base prices while hiding the actual amount they will charge. The policy further allows the HSVP to give this plot as per their ‘discretion’ which is discriminatory. Where there is discrimination, there will be corruption.”

Suresh Aggarwal, president of the association, said, “HSVP has become business minded now. It initially did not aim for profits and focused on attracting more people looking to make a home for themselves in Haryana at a reasonable cost. Residential homes were earlier never auctioned but would be given out in draws. Now all they can think of is how they can extract money.”

Terming the HSVP policies ‘anti-developmental’, the association members said that the HSVP is the main reason for people moving to Mohali from Panchkula.

“The HSVP is bringing about policies that do not focus on development. While Mohali carves out space for hospitals, complexes, malls and colleges, Panchkula is aimlessly selling lands with zero planning. Mohali auctions for development, while Panchkula does it for money,” said Vice Chairman, Pushpendar Bansal. “Auctions are happening

four times a month instead of once every three months,” he added.

The association further said that the number of litigations in such cases have increased since the policy was enacted. “At least 40 cases have been lodged at the High Court in the past four months due to this policy. The people as well as the judiciary is suffering because the Haryana government is greedy,” said Akshay Bhatia, Vice President of the organisation’s youth wing.

An official of the HSVP, while wanting anonymity, said, “The policy of base price and reserve price had been brought last year. There have been issues ever since. The association has demanded that this policy be scrapped and another policy be formulated in the presence of stakeholders who will be affected by it.”