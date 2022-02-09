HSSC VLDA exams: Five candidates allege no selection despite meeting cut-off

Writing to the director of HSSC (Haryana Staff Selection Committee), five candidates who appeared in an exam held for the post of Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA), have alleged that despite them crossing the cut-off percentage for the examination as well as meeting all criteria for the post, have not been selected.

As per the letter, written by aggrieved Navdeep Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Devendra and Rajesh Kumar, responding to an advertisement by the Haryana government in 2019 for as many as 546 posts which had 23 vacancies for ex-servicemen (ESM) general candidates, they had appeared for the exam.

“Of the 23 vacancies, only 14 sat for the exam. It was on February 4 this year when the results were announced that we saw our names were not there despite passing the cut off marks (21 marks). Nine others were selected. All of us have the same documents. Instead of selecting us, DESM (dependents of ex-servicemen) candidates have been appointed against our posts,” said Sandeep, speaking with The Indian Express.

The five have further noted in their letter, “All those, whose documents were verified under the document verification committee B and C were not cleared but all those in the A committee were. We have the same diplomas from the Army Veterinary Corps.”

The aggrieved citing all these reasons have requested the director for their appointment against the said posts.