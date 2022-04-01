Hospitality company booked for duping couple on pretext of providing 5-year membership

The Panchkula police have registered a complaint of fraud against a hospitality company that allegedly duped a city-based couple after taking money from them in lieu of giving them a free trip as well as a five-year membership in their company.

The complainants in the case — who have been identified as Nilay Saini and his wife, Meenu Saini, both residents of Sector-10, Panchkula — have alleged that Jukaso Hospitality Group, which has resorts, as well as hotels at various locations in India and abroad, is involved in wilful misappropriation of funds for their own unlawful gains/benefits.

The directors of the company — who have been identified as Neelu Anand, Rajiv Khanna, Malini Khanna, Payal Khanna, Arshiya Khanna, Yajush Khanna — have been booked by the Panchkula police under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainants in their First Information Report (FIR) have stated to the police that Jukaso Hospitality Group has engaged a number of people/representatives for the promotion of business of their company and deputed these representatives at petrol pumps all over India.

These men note down the mobile number and addresses of people who come to get fuel for their vehicles. The complainants too had given their number and address to one such representative, a few days after which they were invited for a lunch/dinner meeting at Sagar Ratna, Sector-9, Panchkula, on February 2, 2018.

There the complainants met with Simran Preet Sandhu, who introduced himself as a “journey executive”, as well as Ankit Kumar Singh, who was the supposed venue/branch manager of the company.

“The duo during the meeting convinced us to buy a five years journey package from them for a total sum of Rs 96,000,” the FIR states.

The sum was deposited on the same day by the complainants.

The FIR further reads that the suspects then handed over a gift certificate to the complainants for two nights/three days stay at any one of their hotels, which are located in Dharamshala, Udaipur, Manali, Bhimtal, Switzerland, or New Delhi. However, as the complainants were preoccupied with business engagements and their children had exams, they couldn’t use the gift certificate.

In February, 2021 the complainants planned to use their membership and take a holiday from February 6 to February 8 on the occasion of their 25th marriage anniversary and tried contacting the company for the same. However, after several attempts and correspondences, Jukaso told the complainant couple that their holiday could not be booked due. They stated the unavailability of hotel rooms at said locations, among other reasons.

“We then came to know that the company has been using a similar modus operandi for a long time and had collected huge amounts of money from the public, on the pretext of providing them with tour package facilities. It was then that we decided to approach the police,” the FIR read.