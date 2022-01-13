Highest Covid case-load yet: Panchkula reports over 1,000 cases in a single day

BREACHING THE highest numbers reported during the peak of the second wave, Panchkula on Wednesday reported as many as 1,065 new Covid cases within a single day. It had on May 5, 2021, reported its earlier highest case load of 736 new Covid cases. Of the 1,065 cases reported today, as many as 734 hail from the district itself while the rest belong to neighboring areas.

While a total of seven deaths had also been reported on May 5, along with the high Covid case tally, no Covid related death was reported in the district today. Despite the number of infections growing at a pace outnumbering the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the disease has remained low with only one death witnessed in the past 12 days of January when over 4,451 persons have tested positive. It was on January 4, when a 47-year-old woman, resident of Rampur Jangi in Panchkula, who was suffering from cancer, succumbed.

The CMO, Dr Mukta Kumar, has confirmed that this wave has come on with lower morbidity. “The case load is rising but the deaths are almost negligible. This is because of the widespread vaccination which is leading to milder infections, we assess,” she said.

The active case tally, which started rising in December, saw a consistent growth till January and then soared above 500 on January 6. It crossed 2,000 today, and was recorded at 2,343 active cases. Of these, a majority of 2,300 remain under home isolation while 43 have required to be hospitalised.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave has now fallen to 92 per cent today.