Health dept visits Panchkula schools to educate girls about menstrual care, hygiene

A day before Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Haryana health authorities on Friday held functions in government schools of the Panchkula district to educate girls about menstrual care.

Addressing the students at Senior Secondary School, Sector-6, Panchkula Deputy Civil Surgeon (dental) Dr Shivanii insisted on increasing awareness about the correct use and disposal of sanitary napkins. Dr Shivani said, “Menstrual Hygiene Day aims at promoting good menstrual health and hygiene for everyone around the world. The day aims to break the silence, raise awareness and change the negative social norms around menstrual health and hygiene. Poor menstrual hygiene is caused by lack of education, persisting taboos, stigma and limited access to menstrual hygiene products.”

The event was held under Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK). On this occasion, a poster and rangoli making competition was also held.