Headed for poll-bound Punjab, police seize 202 illegal liquor cartons

The Panchkula police on Wednesday seized as many as 202 cartons of illegal liquor from Industrial Area Phase 1 near Amartex Chowk that was being transported in a truck to the poll-bound state of Punjab.

Police said that the 202 boxes of Royal Challenge whiskey were recovered from a truck after the authorities were tipped off after some liquor that was being transported into neighbouring Punjab without a legal permit.

According to the police, they had signalled the driver of the truck — bearing a Punjab registration number — to stop his vehicle at a checkpost near the Amartex Chowk.

The driver initially slowed down, but later tried to speed away.

A police team chased the truck in a private vehicle and they later found that the driver of the truck had abandoned the vehicle outside a godown (at plot number 61) in the Industrial Area Phase 1 and managed to flee from there.

“During the checking of the vehicle, we found 202 cartons of Royal Challenge whiskey. Upon interrogation, the manager of the godown claimed that they had a legal permit to transport the liquor in the truck. However, he failed to show us the relevant papers when asked to produce the same. Subsequently, the police informed the district excise and taxation officer (DETC) and other concerned officials, who came to the spot and took over the matter and led to further investigations,” an FIR filed in this regard reads.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the commotion, the manager of the godown too managed to flee from the scene.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at Sector 20 police station under sections of the Excise Act.