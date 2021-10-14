HC tells P’kula top cop to probe marriage involving minor boy, role of priest

The Punjab and Haryana High Court while disposing off a protection plea of a run away couple, has directed the Commissioner of Police (CP), Panchkula to examine the solemnisation of marriage of a couple as the man is not of marriageable age. The court also asked to examine the role of the priest at the temple in Pinjore, who solemnised the marriage. The marriage was solemnised on October 2, 2021.

The court also said that since the temple in question is situated in Panchkula, the Panchkula CP shall examine the matter.

The petitioners, a woman (19), and a man (20), approached the HC seeking issuance of directions to be given to the State of Haryana to protect their lives and liberty at the hands of private respondents, as they got married against the wishes of their families.

The bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, after hearing the plea, said that while the woman is of a marriagable age, the man, aged 20, cannot be. This is against the provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, as 21 years is the marriageable age for men.

While issuing directions to SSP, Gurdaspur, the bench has asked to get the representation of petitioners examined with regard to the alleged threat to the petitioners. “In case it is found that there is genuine threat to lives and liberty of the petitioners, necessary steps must be taken to ensure that they are not harmed in any manner. In case, it is found that the marriage has been performed in violation of any provisions, then necessary steps as may be warranted be taken thereupon.” said the bench.