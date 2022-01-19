HC orders Haryana not to cut trees for widening road

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday, while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), directed the Haryana government to explore all possible alternatives to save over 1,100 trees scheduled to be cut for road widening of Morni-Panchkula link road.

In his PIL, advocate HC Arora said that the Haryana government was planning on cutting down 1,137 trees for the purpose of widening the link road. Out of the total, 175 are pine trees while the rest are Khair trees.

The petitioner has alleged that he had submitted a representation dated January 6, 2022, to the chief secretary of the Haryana government, requesting that all steps and alternatives be considered for saving as many trees as possible. However, he stated, the respondents were going to cut down the trees without first considering all alternatives.

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Haryana, in reply, submitted that the demand notice of the petitioner shall be considered by the authorities and all possible steps to save trees shall be taken while undertaking the roadwork.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and Justice Arun Palli, while disposing of the petition, directed the respondent authorities to consider and take a decision on the legal demand notice, in terms of the statement made by the AAG of Haryana.

Sources said, “Prior to starting the widening process of the road, the Haryana government took permission from the ministry of environment. Morni hills fall in the forest area of the state.

The Public Work Department (PWD) is widening the road and has already submitted money with the Haryana forest department for the tree felling project.

Sources said the Panchkula-Morni link road is one of the four roads scheduled for widening. The three other stretches include Panchkula-Madhana, Morni-Raipurrani via Trilokpur and Jalaha-Khaidabagra. Notably, the state government has decided to develop Morni as an adventure activities hub. In October 2021, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had flagged off many adventure activities including water sports and paragliding at Tikkar Tall, a tourist hub.

Morni Hills in Panchkula spreads over 52,000 acres of forest area, touching the boundaries of Himachal Pradesh. The recent Indian State of Forest Report-2021 stated a marginal increase in Haryana’s forest cover but a decrease in tree cover.