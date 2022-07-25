scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Haryana Speaker pays tribute to Major Sankla on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Speaking on the occasion, Gian Chand Gupta remembered the supreme sacrifice of martyrs who laid down their lives fighting for their nation’s integrity in the war-field at Kargil.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
July 25, 2022 2:30:32 am
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta at the Sandeep Sankla War Memorial in Panchkula on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta paid tribute to martyr Major Sandeep Sankla at a programme organised on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Sandeep Sankla War Memorial in Sector 2, Panchkula, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta remembered the supreme sacrifice of martyrs who laid down their lives fighting for their nation’s integrity in the war-field at Kargil.

He said that the soldiers of the Indian Army had registered a wonderful victory while fighting in tough, harsh terrain of Kargil and battled and defeated the enemy sitting on a high altitude and hoisted the victory flag on Kargil.

The Speaker said that a special campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75th year of Indian Independence will be run from August 13 to 15 in Panchkula district with the aim to encourage more and more people to hoist the Tricolour at their home.

The Speakers further said that a five-member committee has been constituted in Panchkula district to maintain war memorials and memorials of martyrs.

The Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, will also provide the amount that is to be spent for the maintenance of all these monuments.

A two-minute silence was also observed in the memory and honour of the Kargil martyrs.

The programme was attended by a number of retired army officers and officials along with Major Sankla’s father who was also present at the occasion.

