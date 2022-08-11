scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Haryana Speaker inaugurates community centre named after freedom fighter Khudiram Bose

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a community centre at Sector 4 Mansa Devi Complex, named after Khudiram Bose, on the freedom fighter’s martyrdom day. Incidentally, this is the 12th community centre of Panchkula that has been named after a freedom fighter. On Thursday, Gupta paid floral tributes to freedom fighter […]

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
August 11, 2022 7:35:30 pm
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Panchkula latest news, Haryana latest news,, indian expressGian Chand Gupta said that a potrait of Khudiram Bose as well as his biography has been put in place inside the new community centre, so that people who come here feel inspired from the freedom fighter's life and sacrifices. (File Photo)

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a community centre at Sector 4 Mansa Devi Complex, named after Khudiram Bose, on the freedom fighter’s martyrdom day.

Incidentally, this is the 12th community centre of Panchkula that has been named after a freedom fighter.

On Thursday, Gupta paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, as he was joined by Panchkula mayor Kulbushan Goyal and Panchkula Municipal Commissioner Dharamveer Singh.

Gupta said that a potrait of Khudiram Bose as well as his biography has been put in place inside the new community centre, so that people who come here feel inspired from the freedom fighter’s life and sacrifices.

Gupta added that revolutionaries like Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chakki decided to take revenge from British Judge Douglas Kingsford for passing unusually harsh and severe punishments against the revolutionaries.

Khudiram, along with Prafulla Chaki, attempted to assassinate a British judge, Magistrate Douglas Kingsford, by throwing bombs on the carriage they suspected the man was in. Magistrate Kingsford, however, was seated in a different carriage, and the throwing of bombs resulted in the deaths of two British women. Prafulla fatally shot himself before the arrest. Khudiram was arrested and trialed for the murder of the two women, ultimately being sentenced to death. He was one of the first Indian revolutionaries in Bengal to be executed by the British
Addressing Thursday’s inauguration event, Panchkula mayor Kulbushan Goyal, stated “We have decided to name the community centres after martyrs and revolutionaries. In this regard, the Sector 4 MDC community center has been named after revolutionary Khudi Ram Bose on Thursday. In this month two more community centres will be dedicated to freedom fighters and martyrs.”

Later, Sector 4 civic body councillor, Suresh Verma, gifted tricolours to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta, Panchkula Mayor Kulbushan Goyal and several other dignitaries who graced the occasion.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 07:35:30 pm

