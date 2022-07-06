Haryana Speaker finds hospital staff lackadaisical during surprise visit

Haryana Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Civil Hospital Sector 6 and took stock of the health facilities available to the patients there.

Following the visit, the speaker expressed displeasure over keeping drug addicts and mental patients in the same ward, after he inspected the psychiatric ward. He ordered it to be rectified at the earliest along with providing new blankets in the ward which were found to be old and torn.

He also visited the surgical and emergency wards and found the bed-sheets to be torn. He ordered for a replacement of bedsheets in the ward, which are to be changed daily under the state government’s health scheme, launched during the Covid.

The speaker lambasted hospital authorities for their lackadaisical approach due to which people are made to suffer. He directed the hospital staff to repair all faulty air conditioners in the wards and also make proper arrangements for drinking water with coolers, for the patients and their families.

Besides inspecting the medical facilities, the speaker interacted with the patients as well. He interacted with a 22-year-old drug addict receiving treatment in the psychiatric ward about the ill-effects of drugs on health. He also interacted with other patients under treatment at the ward and motivated them to fight against their illness.

He instructed hospital authorities to arrange co-curricular activities such as reading, art and craft for the patients. Principal Medical Officer Dr Suvir Saxena and Chief Medical Officer Dr Mukta kumar were also present.

Addressing the media after his visit, Gupta said “I have sought a detailed report in this regard from the hospital authorities by today evening. I had been receiving several complaints from the people past few days. I will personally meet the health minister and apprise him about the condition”.