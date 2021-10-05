Haryana S-I hirings: 200 protest re-exam for those who got ‘wrong’ q-papers

MORE THAN 200 candidates, who had appeared for the written test to fill up 465 vacant posts of sub-inspectors (SI) in Haryana on September 26, staged a protest outside Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) building, Sector 2, on Monday to demand a retest for all candidates and not just those who had appeared in three centres where a different set of question papers had been distributed ‘by mistake’ on the day of the examination.

The protesting candidates said that they strongly apprehended that the HSSC authorities would give undue advantage to selective people during the re-examination.

They, therefore, wanted a re-examination of all the candidates. Candidates also alleged that the distribution of a different set of question paper was a deliberate mistake committed by the state staff selection commission.

The written exam for the post of SIs was held in nine districts and the controversy erupted in three of them — Rewari, Faridabad and Gurugram. At least 1.07 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam on September 26.

On Monday, candidates from across Haryana had started gathering outside the HSSC building Sector 2 since the morning to stage a protest.

Sachin Pundir, 28, from Jind, said, “We came here at 11 am and we went inside the building. We were informed that the HSSC chairman, Bhopal Singh Khadri, will address us in around 20 minutes. However, the chairman never came out to address us and instead left the place in his car after some time.”

Ravindra Kumar, 25, from Karnal, added, “There were some questions, which were not related to the subjects and shouldn’t have been there. These were personal questions related to individuals, which is unheard of. One such question was which MP’s father had recently passed away. These were personal questions that do not fall under the ambit of general knowledge. Now the HSSC has decided that the exams held at only three centres particularly (Centre No. 78, Centre No. 106, and Centre No.333), will be held again which according to the protesting candidates is partial and absurd.”