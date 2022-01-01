Haryana: Newly inducted ULB minister conducts surprise visit, is disappointed

The minister for Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, Kamal Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula and expressed disappointment and concern towards the current function of the corporation on Friday.

“About 80 per cent of the officers and employees have been found absent in the corporation office,” he said.

As per Gupta, while there are a total of 48 employees supposed to be present at the corporation, as many as 29 remained absent. The minister has also stated that the officer responsible for the situation will be summoned.

“Any negligence will not be tolerated,” he added. Gupta said that his surprise inspection will continue further. The joint commissioner who has been found absent will also be summoned, he added.

Apart from this, an answer will also be sought from the commissioner of the MC, as to how such negligence is happening under him, the minister said.

The minister also ordered a one-day salary cut for absentees and ordered the officials concerned to issue a show-cause notice to those missing from the office without a valid reason.

“Only those missing from the office with a genuine reason will be exempted from the pay cut,” he said.

“I am saddened upon my surprise visit to the local corporation office. It is a matter of concern that the majority of the staff is absent. It shows the incompetency of our officers. Strict action will be taken against absentees and the senior officials will also be held accountable. Such lapses won’t be tolerated,” Gupta said after checking the attendance register. No employee was allowed to enter the corporation office after 9am.

He also inspected the toilets in the corporation office and told officials to ensure hygiene and cleanliness. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and MC Commissioner Dharamvir Singh and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were also present.

To strengthen the civic body’s work system and ensure punctuality in attendance, Gupta has ordered the Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Mayor to conduct surprise inspections at least eight times a month and present a report of the same to him.

Gupta was newly inducted for the key portfolio of Urban Local Bodies which was earlier with Home Minister Anil Vij.