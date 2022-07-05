Haryana: Man from Ludhiana opens fire outside Panchkula cafe, escapes

The Panchkula police are on the lookout for a man who escaped after allegedly firing two bullets and injuring two men, including a bouncer, outside a cafe at Sector 11 in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohit from Ludhiana, was accompanied by three people, including a woman, according to the police. Around 4.25 am, he fired at the leg of an unidentified victim who also escaped from the spot, said the police based on CCTV footage from cameras installed outside Coco Cafe and witness statements.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged based on the complaint of the injured bouncer, Naresh Sharma, said the police who found two empty bullet shells from the spot.

According to Sharma, after firing at the unidentified victim, Mohit tried to enter the cafe. When he was stopped, he fired again but the bouncers caught hold of him and snatched his pistol, said Sharma in the complaint.

However, during the grapple for the pistol, Mohit managed to escape in his car, said Sharma, who suffered minor injuries in the brawl and was rushed to Sector-6 civil hospital where he received stitches in his hands and later referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Chandigarh.

The Sector-5 police booked Mohit under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 on attempt to murder (attempt to murder) and sections under Arms Act.

The police also booked the owner of the cafe for running it beyond the deadline of 1 am, under section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).