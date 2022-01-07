Haryana Health Minister inspects P’Kula Civil Hospital, announces 2nd genome sequencing lab

Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij, on Friday, conducted a surprise inspection of Panchkula Civil Hospital in Sector 6, during which he examined the functioning of the PSA Oxygen Plant and also took stock of the health services in the hospital.

The minister has been conducting several surprise inspections across the state ever since Covid cases continue to rise in the country and Haryana.

During Friday’s inspection, Vij interacted with the operator of the PSA plant and also took information regarding the functioning of equipment related to the plant, while giving out necessary guidelines to the officers present so that there is no problem in near future.

While talking to media persons, after conducting the inspection, Vij said that the state’s second genome sequencing lab will be set up in Panchkula. He said that with the establishment of the laboratory in Panchkula, there would be one laboratory at both ends of the state. Haryana already has a genome sequencing lab in Rohtak.

Vij stated that in the last Covid wave, the was a problem in oxygen supply. For this reason, it was decided to set up PSA plants in all hospitals across the state. So far, 84 PSA plants have been installed in government hospitals and medical colleges of the state, while 54 plants have been installed in private hospitals.

He said that Haryana has become self-sufficient in terms of oxygen. “Apart from this, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and other equipment are also available in sufficient quantity,” Vij stated.

Later in the day, officials said that Vij was reportedly satisfied after his Panchkula hospital visit on Friday.