HC issues notice to Haryana govt over plea seeking transfer of probe in cheating case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the state of Haryana over a petition filed by Panchkula resident seeking transfer of probe of an FIR for cheating and forgery, to the CBI or other independent agency to unearth the role of senior officers of Haryana Police.

The petitioner, Jagbir Singh, through counsel, P S Ahluwalia, sought transfer of investigation in FIR No-215, dated October 29, 2022, under sections 177, 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 and 120-B IPC, registered at Sector 20 police station, Panchkula, to the CBI or any other independent agency so as to unearth the role of senior officers of the Haryana Police in providing the state machinery to a private individual to facilitate him to run an extortion racket across the states of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

The petitioner alleged before the HC that a bare perusal of the FIR would reveal that one of the principal accused in the FIR, Vinay, introduced himself as senior police officer in the Intelligence Bureau and thereafter unleashed multiple demands on account of his official position. Also, it was alleged that Vinay used to project himself as an IPS officer and was provided a cavalcade of cars by the police, and further an extortion racket was being run by Vinay resulted in registration of an FIR against him in Himachal Pradesh.

After hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Namit Kumar issued a notice of motion to the state of Haryana.

Gaganpreet Kaur, Additional Advocate General, Haryana, accepted the notice on behalf of the state and sought time to file reply.

The matter was adjourned for March 22, 2023.