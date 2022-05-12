Haryana: Found hanging on trees at dumping ground, remains of prey killed by leopards

WILD animals have been frequenting the Jhuriwala dumping ground adjoining the core Protected Area under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 of Morni Hills. The remains of the killed prey of leopards were found hanging on the trees twice in the last fortnight, triggering scare among ragpickers, garbage collectors and staff members of the company which was given contract of segregation of garbage.

“We have found remains of a dog and one fawn hanging on the top of two trees at the dumping ground. The trees are located in two directions on the semi-hills. The scenes were quite frightening. Some of the garbage collectors have observed the presence of wild animals, especially leopards at the dumping ground. We know that the ground is touching the core forest area of Morni Hills,” a staff member deputed at the dumping ground said.

“We advised the rag pickers and others not to stay at the dumping site after sunset. Even the night watchman was instructed to remain cautious. A huge container is being used as a temporary room for watchmen and other staff,” Manoj Kumar, who looks after the dumping ground, said.

“Though the dumping ground is situated out of the protected area, the place is an ideal habitat for the wild animals, including the leopards. We were not informed about any sighting of leopards near the dumping ground but it is obvious that the wild animals will mark their presence there. The remains on the trees of killed animals are sign of the presence of leopards,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) M L Rajvanshi.

It is the natural behaviour of leopards to take their kills on the tree to save the killed prey from other animals. The dumping ground at Jhuriwala village is in the vicinity of Morni Hills and touches the boundaries of the wildlife sanctuary, Khol-Hai-Raitan, which is a protected area.

The dumping ground which was earlier in Sector 23 was shifted to Jhuriwala village in July 2021. Residents of trans-Ghaggar sectors along with nature activists have already challenged the shifting before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Punjab and Haryana High Court as well.