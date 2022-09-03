scorecardresearch
Haryana distributes hearing aids to poor children

The hearing aids were provided during a hearing impairment camp held at Panchkula’s District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) in the presence of Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar and Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Shivanii.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

The Haryana government Friday provided hearing aids to five poor children free of cost under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakarm (RBSK) in Panchkula.



According to a health department official, hearing aids are primarily useful in improving the hearing and speech comprehension of people who have hearing loss, be it congenital or acquired.

In July this year, the government had stated that it had spent Rs 12.5 lakh on the treatment of 16 poor children in Panchkula district under the RBSK in less than four months.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 04:09:37 am
