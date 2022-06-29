Haryana CM launches state-level drip irrigation programme

In a step towards water conservation in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Kattar launched a state level flagship programme on drip irrigation method for water needs in fields, here at PWD Rest House, Panchkula, on Tuesday.

Khattar also flagged off seven campaign vehicles from Panchkula. Another 22 such vehicles were flagged off from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Jind, Panipat, Rewari, Nuh by the concerned deputy commissioners in a bid to promote micro-irrigation.

A one-day seminar and demonstartion was also organised for farmers to increase awareness regarding drip irrigation at 7,500 locations across the state, where water depth is below 100 feet.

Under this scheme 1,445 villages have been identified with water table below 100 feet depth for implementation of the scheme and drip irrigation system.

The situation has been critical in 85 blocks of 19 districts in Haryana with low availability of canal water. An increasing dependency on groundwater may worsen the situation further. Water conservation schemes had been initiated in 1,669 villages in 36 blocks under Atal Bhujal Yojna.

The farmers are also being motivated to grow crops which consume less water and pushed to adopt drip irrigation method, as it leads to the right amount of water being consumed and while maintaining groundwater levels.

Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Irrigation and Water Resources said, “The state has reorientated policies of utilisation of treated waste water and 25 projects of sewage treatment plant (STP) water have already been alloted. The work being done by the authority to safeguard groundwater level in the state has been appreciated by Niti Aayog as well.

Satbir Singh Kadian, CEO, Haryana Water Resources Authority said, “Saving water in 1 acre of paddy by shifting to drip irrigation leads to one month supply of drinking water to a family of 10 persons for a month. This will not only attain sustainability goals but also provide sufficient drinking water.”