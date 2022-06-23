Haryana civic polls: Krishan Lal Lamba new Kalka Municipal Council president

BJP’s council president candidate Krishan Lal Lamba has defeated independent candidate Pawan Kumari Sharma by a margin of 6,481 votes, according to the Kalka Municipal Council elections results declared on Wednesday.

After two rounds of counting, Lamba polled 5,513 votes against Sharma’s 3,410 votes before increasing his lead by 3,045 votes by the sixth round. After 14 rounds of counting, he was declared the winner.

AAP candidate Ghanshyam Tagra polled 7,895 votes while independent candidates Navdeep Sharma and Vijay Bansal polled 5,776 and 4,853 votes respectively. Satinder Singh Toni of INLD polled 3,771 votes while BSP’s Kuldeep Singh and independent candidate Charan Singh were polled 920 and 692 votes respectively. About 433 votes were polled as None of The Above(NOTA).

The BJP also gained a majority among councillors, with 18 of its 31 ward councillors winning on the party symbol.

After being declared the council president, Lamba dedicated his victory to the people of the Kalka region and thanked them for their support. Chalking his priorities, he said that he will aim to provide a corruption-free administration to the city and let their work speak them.