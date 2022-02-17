Haryana: ASSOCHAM submits pre-budget memorandum to government

The Haryana unit of Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has submitted a pre-budget memorandum to state government suggesting enhancement of competitiveness and sustainable industrial growth.

Chairman of ASSOCHAM Haryana’s State Development Council Vijay Sharma said, “ASSOCHAM has submitted a ‘skill gurukul concept’ wherein district and cluster wise demand-based skill trainings can be imparted to the workers for the industry. We have requested the government to suitable allocation to upgrade and create the skill development infrastructure. An analysis to know demand and availability of skilled workers was conducted in 2012 which now needs to be updated to identify current demand and supply gaps.”

Shedding light on MSMEs, he added that, “Lot of efforts, allocations and schemes have been made by the centre and the state for MSME upliftment. But still Udyam registration is just 11 per cent at India level and 23 per cent at the state level. Simplistic digital mobile based ecosystem is the need of the hour.”